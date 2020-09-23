Inequality, racism and injustice programme launched in Islington
PUBLISHED: 11:19 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 23 September 2020
A new programme to tackle inequality, racism and injustice has been launched by Islington Council.
The authority has committed to a number of objectives under its Challenging Inequality programme, including recruiting for a representative workforce at all levels, ensuring Covid-19 recovery plans focus on supporting disadvantaged groups, working with the police on stop and search, investigating the history of all statues, artworks and plaques in the borough and working with schools on their curriculum.
Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s executive member for community development, said: “Racism and injustice are huge issues in the UK and their effects can be felt across our communities.
“We want Islington to be a fairer, better place, where BAME people and all disadvantaged groups are safe, get the best possible start in life and have the same life chances, and where their concerns are heard.”
