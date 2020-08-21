Phased reopening of Islington libraries announced

Archway Library, and other centres in the borough, will be reopen from September 1. Archant

Libraries around Islington are to start reopening as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

From September 1, more library buildings will be open for residents to browse and borrow books, and more study spaces with access to computers will be available.

Archway Library, Central Library, Finsbury Library, N4 Library, West Library and the Local History Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm and Saturday 11am to 5pm.

The Local History Centre will be by appointment only on 020 7527 7988, and study or computer spaces must be booked at all centres.

Visitors will also be required to wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser and remain socially distanced, while returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours and computers cleaned between customers.

The Click, Call and Collect service, used to reserve items online for collection from Central, Finsbury, Archway, N4 or West Libraries, is still available.

