Search

Advanced search

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

PUBLISHED: 17:40 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 02 March 2020

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

PA Wire/PA Images

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says swaths of the mainstream press smeared him because he wanted to dismantle media monopolies and redistribute wealth.

The Islington North MP says the majority of media reports about him during the election were unfairly negative, and he claims no other party leader was treated as badly.

Mr Corbyn will step down as Labour leader when the winning candidate - either Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Lisa Nandy - is announced as his replacement on April 4.

You may also want to watch:

Reflecting on Labour's heavy losses in the general election in December, Mr Corbyn told the Gazette: "I think some of the media were concerned with the Mac Taggart lecture I gave in Edinburgh two years ago about ending the monopoly ownership of TV [stations] and newspapers.

"But also we were under utterly relentless attack from very powerful forces in Britain because we were proposing an economic strategy of redistribution and they didn't like it.

"I don't mind political criticism, I don't mind challenging on the policies, but there has been a huge degree of personal abuse thrown at me and my family it's not acceptable, it's not done to other parties to the same extent or any extent at all.

"We did our best to reach around that using social media during the election, but I do think we need to have a much more accessible media and I think local papers are very important, such as yours, which report local issues and stories and give a vent to local feelings.

"Over the past four to five years, I want to say a big thank you to my family for their support because they have put up with a lot and the stress and strain on them is huge, it's easy to me because I can reply but others can't. And thank you to the people of Islington North for their support."

Related articles

Most Read

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Hornsey Road fire: Takeaway store blaze sees customers and neighbours flee to safety

LFB Fire engine

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Why Arsenal’s Invincibles should be celebrated rather than derided

Arsenal players celebrate with the Barclaycard Premiership trophy after their match against Leicester City at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London Saturday May 15 2004. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Most Read

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Hornsey Road fire: Takeaway store blaze sees customers and neighbours flee to safety

LFB Fire engine

Coronavirus: Central Foundation Boys’ School says no students self-isolating have yet tested positive for virus

The Central Foundation Boys School in Cowper Street EC2

Cally stabbing: Man suffers knife injuries after Pentonville Road attack

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Why Arsenal’s Invincibles should be celebrated rather than derided

Arsenal players celebrate with the Barclaycard Premiership trophy after their match against Leicester City at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London Saturday May 15 2004. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Anthony Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia. Picture: PA

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jeremy Corbyn says mainstream press attacked him relentlessly because he wanted to break up media monopolies and redistribute wealth

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Archway company that imports high end food from Italy speaks about Brexit struggles

The Peregrine Trading team. Picture: Sean Pines
Drive 24