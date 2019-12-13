Search

Advanced search

Labour's Gulcin Ozdemir wins Islington Council by-election for St George's ward

PUBLISHED: 13:56 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 13 December 2019

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Archant

Community campaigner Gulcin Ozdemir has won the Islington Council by-election for St George's ward, receiving more than 45 per cent of the vote.

The vote took place yesterday following the resignation of Cllr Kat Fletcher. Turnout was 67.3pc and Cllr Ozdemir won 2,918 votes. Green candidate Natasha Cox came second with 2,501 votes, while Lib Dem Helen Redesdale received 738. Guilene Marco, for the Women's Equality Party, received 268 votes.

Born and bred in Islington, Cllr Ozdemir is a professional advocate for people living in social housing and was previously chair of the Parents Association at Christ the King Primary School. She is also involved in her daughter's primary school, which she also attended.

You may also want to watch:

She first became involved in campaigning when she fought to save the A&E department at the Whittington Hospital, where she was born.

Cllr Ozdemir, said: "I am honoured to have been elected and to be given the opportunity to represent my community and to make a positive impact on the lives of local people.

"I will represent the needs and concerns of all local people, but especially those people who don't always have a platform where their voice is consistently heard.

"My top priorities will be improving community safety, ensuring we secure as many genuinely affordable homes for local people on the former Holloway Prison site and being there to help people when they need my support."

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

General Election 2019: Re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Conservatives’ landslide victory

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the results was given at Sobell Leisure Centre for the Islington North constituency for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

General Election 2019: Re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Conservatives’ landslide victory

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the results was given at Sobell Leisure Centre for the Islington North constituency for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Ljungberg hails ‘amazing’ Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Ljungberg pleased to see Arsenal changes pay off

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg

General Election 2019: Re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Conservatives’ landslide victory

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the results was given at Sobell Leisure Centre for the Islington North constituency for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens

Labour’s Gulcin Ozdemir wins Islington Council by-election for St George’s ward

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

General Election: In this climate, is it time to drop the Remain fight?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a victory rally on December 13, 2019. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists