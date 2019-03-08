Mother of man who died at Archway Bridge 'ecstatic' as security measures finally installed

The new fencing at Archway Bridge, which also has security workers. Picture: @Block100AFC Archant

The mother of a man who died falling from the Archway Bridge is "ecstatic" that security measures have finally been installed after 18 years.

Jonathan Culverwell-Landsberg, who died at the bridge in 2013. Jonathan Culverwell-Landsberg, who died at the bridge in 2013.

Ceidre Hayward's son Jonathan Culverwell-Landsberg, 33, died at the Hornsey Lane bridge in 2013 and ever since she has been calling for safety improvements.

Installation of a 3.3-metre stainless steel fence was completed last month after being signed off in September last year, ending a campaign that began in 2001. Security staff have also been stationed there.

"I'm ecstatic," Ceidre told the Gazette. "We had been campaigning for years. The delays were awful and there were still people jumping while it was all going on."

A man fell to his death in May, a month before work started on the new fence, and six people in total have died since the campaigners began.

The repeated delays were heavily criticised by Islington's town hall chief Cllr Richard Watts and mental health charity Sane, which was involved in the campaign.

The fencing has been supported by councillors, MPs, police, the Whittington Hospital, local clergy and the multi-agency Haringey Suicide Prevention Group.

Some people have moaned about the ugliness of the new fence on the landmark, but Ceidre said their opposition was "mind-blowing".

"How good a place looks doesn't matter if it ends somebody's life. Even if you don't know the person, it's about other people. If it saves one life it's worth it."

The works were jointly funded by Transport for London, Islington Council and Haringey Council, with each organisation paying a third of the cost.

Islington's community safety chief Cllr Andy Hull said: "Our thoughts, of course, are with Ms Hayward and the other families who have lost loved ones.

"Combined with the area's existing CCTV coverage, the new fencing on Archway Bridge is a welcome safety improvement and deterrent.

"Together, they should give the council and emergency services more time to try to help someone in distress.

"Suicide is preventable and support is available for anyone who needs it, 24 hours a day, by calling The Samaritans for free on 116 123."

Islington Council's contribution was made via the Local Implementation Plan (LIP) funding that it receives from Transport for London each year.