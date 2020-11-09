Search

Advanced search

Breaking

’I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun’: Islington’s former Labour mayor Rakhia Ismail defects to the Tories

PUBLISHED: 19:23 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 09 November 2020

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

youtube

Islington’s former ceremonial mayor Rakhia Ismail has defected from Labour to the Tories, and is now supporting their London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

The Holloway ward councillor resigned from the Labour Party in September, after accusing her party’s leadership of “discrimination”, and has been in post as an independent ever since.

But today a YouTube video has emerged, in which Cllr Ismail expresses her support for London Assembly member Mr Bailey, who she describes as “quite humble” and “not airy fairy like Sadiq Khan who is all about the talk”.

In the video she claims she has been trying to work with Mr Khan “for the best part of the last five years”, adding: “I decided some time ago there’s no point in talking to Sadiq. There’s no point in working with Sadiq. I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun on a London-wide campaign on social mobility, on knife crime, giving people hope.

“At the moment the Labour party is all about hot air and no substance and that’s what I’d like to change.”

The reason she gives for the move is that Mr Khan “failed to take action against knife crime”, which she says has risen by “34 per cent” since he took office.

“It’s going to be tough for me to cross the floor, but if that takes to save a child in London then I will and that’s why I have joined the campaign of Shaun Bailey for London,” she says.

The Gazette has contacted Cllr Ismail and Mr Khan for comment.

READ MORE; Departing Islington mayor accuses local leadership of ‘discrimination’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Number of hospitalised Islington patients still low - but expected to rise after ‘30-fold increase’ in cases

A medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

’Bang out of order’: Cats and dogs ‘distraught’ as gang pelts Islington animal hospital with fireworks

A gang of youths pelted fireworks at the Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park. Picture: RSPCA

John Lennon, Michael X and Ralph Lauren – the story of an Islington shopfitter

D&A Binder's David and Josh. Picture: Tom Smurthwaite

Certificate revoked in ‘milestone’ for campaign to stop distribution hub by Archway school

Yerbury Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Gazette letters: Memories of Leroy Harewood, fuel poverty, LTNs and Holloway Prison site

Che O'Grady is looking for information about her journalist father, Leroy Harewood.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Number of hospitalised Islington patients still low - but expected to rise after ‘30-fold increase’ in cases

A medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

’Bang out of order’: Cats and dogs ‘distraught’ as gang pelts Islington animal hospital with fireworks

A gang of youths pelted fireworks at the Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park. Picture: RSPCA

John Lennon, Michael X and Ralph Lauren – the story of an Islington shopfitter

D&A Binder's David and Josh. Picture: Tom Smurthwaite

Certificate revoked in ‘milestone’ for campaign to stop distribution hub by Archway school

Yerbury Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Gazette letters: Memories of Leroy Harewood, fuel poverty, LTNs and Holloway Prison site

Che O'Grady is looking for information about her journalist father, Leroy Harewood.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

’I’m really lucky to be working with Shaun’: Islington’s former Labour mayor Rakhia Ismail defects to the Tories

Rakhia Ismail has defected to the Tory Party and is now supporting Shaun Bailey's campaign to be Mayor of London. Picture: YouTube

Ella Toone strike knocks Arsenal off WSL summit

Manchester United's Leah Galton (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

’Bang out of order’: Cats and dogs ‘distraught’ as gang pelts Islington animal hospital with fireworks

A gang of youths pelted fireworks at the Harmsworth Animal Hospital in Finsbury Park. Picture: RSPCA

Shop Local: Lockdown ‘hardest’ period in Islington vintage shop’s four-decade history

Annie Moss of Annie's Vintage Costume and Textiles, Camden Passage, Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Lennon, Michael X and Ralph Lauren – the story of an Islington shopfitter

D&A Binder's David and Josh. Picture: Tom Smurthwaite