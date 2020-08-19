Join Islington Council in live Q&A on People Friendly Streets

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s environment and transport chief, and leader Cllr Richard Watts will be at the event. Pictures: Em Fitzgerald Archant

Islington’s People Friendly Streets scheme will be the subject of a live Q&A hosted by the Gazette.

On August 26, from 4pm to 5pm, we are inviting residents to join representatives from Islington Council on Zoom to discuss the low-traffic neighbourhoods.

Taking part will be Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, and leader Cllr Richard Watts.

The council has implemented new measures under 18-month Experimental Traffic Orders to try to make the streets better for pedestrians and cyclists and facilitate social distancing as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Traffic-curbing measures include blocking through-routes with physical barriers such as bollards or with signage and camera enforcement.

The first of Islington’s low-traffic neighbourhoods was introduced in the St Peter’s area in early July, with a second brought in around Canonbury East about a month later.

A string of areas are set to be affected in the future - including in Canonbury West, Highbury, Clerkenwell, Nags Head, and St Mary’s.

It is a topic which has sparked heated debate online, with both supporters and opponents flocking to air their views, and which has been the subject of multiple protests outside Islington Town Hall in recent weeks.

The Q&A will be moderated by Gazette editor André Langlois, who said: “There is no doubt that we want healthier and safer streets. The council has made some big decisions which have sparked much debate across Islington.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to help give residents the chance to put the questions to the decision-makers, and grateful to the council for agreeing to take part.”

Those who would like to ask the councillors a question will be asked to submit it to the paper beforehand when booking their place and must adhere to house rules.

These will be set out on the Eventbrite page and at the start of the event.

Limited places will be available to book from 4.30pm on Thursday, August 20 at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/qa-on-people-friendly-streets-with-islington-council-tickets-117506805017