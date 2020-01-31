We Are Islington - Entertainment and advice for EU nationals lined up for day after Brexit

Sam King, who is performing and appearing at the "We Are Islington" event on February 1. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

A free community event the day after Brexit will celebrate Islington's diversity and highlight the support available to EU citizens.

Sam King, who is performing and appearing at the "We Are Islington" event on February 1. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The We are Islington shindig will take place in Islington Green tomorrow from 11.30am to 1.30pm and will feature live performances, speeches from community and council leaders, and information stalls.

Islington Council has organised the event with support from Islington Faiths Forum.

Upcoming performer Sam King will kick off the live entertainment and compere the event, and Bollywood Vibes, Healthy Generations and the Young Creatives are also taking to the stage.

Portuguese-born Luisa Dornelas, who works for the council and is part of the campaign encouraging EU citizens to apply for settled status and community groups, will deliver a speech; as will Islington's mayor, Cllr Rakhia Ismail, council leader Richard Watts and community development chief Cllr Una O'Halloran.

Cllr Watts said: "We're proud that Islington is a diverse community and that people of all backgrounds, no matter where they are from, contribute and choose to call our borough their home. Brexit impacts everyone in our community and this event is about standing up together and showing how much we value the contributions made by everyone, especially our EU citizens."

Islington Law Centre and Citizens Advice Islington will be on hand with practical advice for EU citizens. Those applying for settled status who live in Islington or the City of London will be able to have their ID checked for free, when they bring their valid biometric passport with them.

There are about 20,000 EU citizens living in Islington and 75.2 per cent of the borough voted to remain in the 2016 referendum.

EU nationals, plus European Economic Area and Swiss citizens need to apply for settled status to continue living and working in the UK after Brexit.

In the 2016 referendum, 51.9 per cent of participants voted to leave the EU.

EU citizens currently have until at least 31 December to apply for settled status. Free local support can be accessed at islington.gov.uk/brexitsupport

Find out more about the event at islingtonlife.london/weareislington