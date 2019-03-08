'Pool of blood' in Holloway prompts police investigation

Police are investigating after a "pool of blood" was found on the pavement in Holloway this afternoon.

Officers were called to Axminster Road at about 2pm, and they carried out a "forensic examination of the scene".

Cops haven't been able to find the injured person yet.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, told the Gazette: "It was horrible. Pools of blood on the street and police asking locals if they had seen or heard anything.

"I was asked if I'd seen an injured person, as there was a lot of blood - someone's obviously in a bad way somewhere.

"And it's the end of the school day with kids about. We had a shooting and stabbing down the road. We have had serious stabbing in Tufnell Park [yesterday], it's becoming a joke. So many drugs in Holloway and it's being sold and supplied in the open."

A young mother was also knifed while pushing her toddler in a buggy a few streets away in Caedmon Road on June 7.

