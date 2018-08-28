Pothole free Islington? FoI stats suggest borough has some of London’s smoothest roads

Islington has some of the best roads in London, according to new Freedom of Information (FoI) data.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) asked each London borough how many pothole complaints they received last year – and Islington had one of the lowest levels recorded (136), with only Kensington and Chelsea (42), Lewisham (35) and Lambeth (13) outranking it.

Islington also paid more than any London borough for vehicle damage caused by potholes, with £63,796 distributed between 13 successful claimants.

Sue Terpilowski OBE, FSB London policy chair, said: “Potholes are not only a danger to road users, they cause costly repairs, traffic congestion and bottlenecks, leading to consequent disruption to trading for our smaller businesses and the self-employed [...]

“Highways maintenance needs to be a priority for our councils, to keep the road network moving for our small businesses in the city.”

St John Street is recorded as the worst road in Islington for pothole complaints last year. It spent £109,968 on road repairs over this period.