News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Prayers offered for Islington mayor's charities

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:15 AM October 7, 2021   
Cllr Troy Gallagher was welcomed to a civic mass at St Joseph's Catholic church in Bunhill Row, Finsbury

Cllr Troy Gallagher was welcomed to a civic mass at St Joseph's Catholic church in Bunhill Row, Finsbury - Credit: St Joseph's

Prayers were offered for the work of the Mayor of Islington's charities at a special mass in Catholic church St Joseph's.

Cllr Troy Gallagher was welcomed to a civic mass at the church in Bunhill Row, Finsbury, where he received a special blessing for his coming mayoral year from F. Chris Vipers, the priest-in-charge.

The mayor's charities include James’ Place, which works to prevent male suicide, which is the leading cause of death in men under 50. 

Its new London service is currently operating temporarily from Farringdon, before moving to a new centre near Old Street.

Cllr Gallagher is also supporting forum+, an independent charity working to reduce social isolation and loneliness and to promote equality for LGBTQ+ people in Camden and Islington, by hosting social groups and events which celebrate LGBTQ+ life in the boroughs.

You may also want to watch:

The third charity, icap, provides counselling and psychotherapy predominantly for the Irish community.

Cllr Troy Gallagher enjoyed lunch with parishioners from Catholic church St Joseph's

Cllr Troy Gallagher enjoyed an international lunch at the afternoon 'parish fiesta' with parishioners from Catholic church St Joseph's - Credit: St Joseph's

The mayor also enjoyed an international lunch at the afternoon 'parish fiesta' with parishioners.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 TfL puts £3.50 'boundary tax' proposal for journeys into London to government
  2. 2 Islington's unvaccinated youth 'vulnerable to third wave of Covid'
  3. 3 Traffic has 'reduced by two thirds' in Canonbury West LTN
  1. 4 Helen Anderson: Police release CCTV of murder victim's last known sighting
  2. 5 Medics unite with eco campaigners to support Islington's LTNs
  3. 6 Essex Road Sainsbury's closed for deep cleaning after rats filmed crawling over croissants
  4. 7 'People are concerned about a range of places': Islington Council pledges to boost safety
  5. 8 Murder charge in connection with missing Highgate woman, 70
  6. 9 Rapper Nines jailed for importing cannabis into UK
  7. 10 Rang-Tan puppet show, soccer and Italian food: Five things to do in Islington and Hackney this weekend
Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Island Poke has opened in Islington

When you can get a £1 meal at new Upper Street restaurant Island Poké

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
An array of dishes from Ruby Murray in Lever Street, Finsbury

Food and Drink

Seven delicious Indian restaurants in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton.

Islington Council

Islington signs deal to secure homes for Afghan refugees

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Several roads in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets are set to be closed. 

Islington and Hackney travel news for the week ahead

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon