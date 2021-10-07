Prayers offered for Islington mayor's charities
- Credit: St Joseph's
Prayers were offered for the work of the Mayor of Islington's charities at a special mass in Catholic church St Joseph's.
Cllr Troy Gallagher was welcomed to a civic mass at the church in Bunhill Row, Finsbury, where he received a special blessing for his coming mayoral year from F. Chris Vipers, the priest-in-charge.
The mayor's charities include James’ Place, which works to prevent male suicide, which is the leading cause of death in men under 50.
Its new London service is currently operating temporarily from Farringdon, before moving to a new centre near Old Street.
Cllr Gallagher is also supporting forum+, an independent charity working to reduce social isolation and loneliness and to promote equality for LGBTQ+ people in Camden and Islington, by hosting social groups and events which celebrate LGBTQ+ life in the boroughs.
The third charity, icap, provides counselling and psychotherapy predominantly for the Irish community.
The mayor also enjoyed an international lunch at the afternoon 'parish fiesta' with parishioners.
