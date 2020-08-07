Search

Coronavirus: Pride themed face masks go on sale to support Hoxton LGBTQ+ homeless charity Albert Kennedy Trust

PUBLISHED: 15:42 07 August 2020

Pride-themed face coverings have gone on sale to raise funds for the Albert Kennedy Trust charity, which supports young LGBTQ+ people who are facing homelessness.

The annual Pride festival usually raises money for important LGBTQ+ causes like the charity in Parr Street, Hoxton.

Because lockdown has prohibited such large scale events this summer, bosses at the Angel Central shopping centre wanted to come up with something to mark Pride instead.

All production costs for the rainbow coloured masks have been covered by Angel Central’s owners, CBRE Global Investors, so 100 per cent of the £10 cost will go directly to AKT.

AKT’s deputy CEO Carrie Reiners thanked CBRE and Angel Central.

“These bold face coverings will allow us all to show those facing homelessness so that no young person has to choose between a safe home and being who they are,” she said.

Since July 24 it is mandatory to wear face coverings in stores to keep the public safe.

Buy a mask online at akt.org.uk/shop/angel-central-x-akt-face-covering.

