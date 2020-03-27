Search

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 11:25 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 27 March 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Crown Copyright

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

In a video posted on social media, Mr Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s a temperature and a continuous cough. And, on the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out positive, so I’m working from home, I’m self-isolating. That’s entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to continue to communicate with all my team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

Adam Sullivan. Picture: Contributed

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 70 – as UK deaths surpass swine flu fatalities

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

