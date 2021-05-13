Published: 11:35 AM May 13, 2021

A Barbican primary school has been allowed to retain eight floodlights in its playground, despite only being given permission to install four.

Islington Council was prompted to investigate the matter at Prior Weston Primary School in Whitecross Street, after neighbours complained about noise from the sports court, and light pollution from the high-powered floodlights which they claimed were being left on when not in use.

The issue was discussed at an Islington Council planning committee where councillors agreed to allow the school to retain the installation, following assurances that recent advances in technology mean the lights will not spill out as much, and that an automated system will turn them off after use.

A representative from the school said: “There was some time between the design occurring and installation on site, in which time the advancements in lighting technology have been significant.

“That allowed us to install eight fittings which gave us a more clear and focused light, and enabled us to reduce light pollution by up to 50 per cent over what was quoted on the original proposal."