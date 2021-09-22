Published: 10:15 AM September 22, 2021

Demonstrators hold placards at an earlier protest against the incinerator in August - Credit: Extinction Rebellion

Hundreds of climate campaigners from seven north London boroughs will march this weekend in protest against plans to rebuild the Edmonton incinerator.

The project could pump out as much carbon dioxide annually as an extra 250,000 diesel cars on the roads, for decades to come.

The action comes amid growing concern about the climate crisis following the UN report which warned of ‘code red’ for humanity due to emissions-driven global warming.

Activists will gather at Edmonton Green at 1pm on Saturday (September 25) before following Extinction Rebellion drummers to the site of the incinerator in Advent Way.

The incinerator expansion is planned by the North London Waste Authority - the public body which arranges waste disposal for Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

But if recycling targets are met, City Hall forecasts estimates the incinerator will contribute three-quarters (700,000 tonnes) of the 950,000 tonnes of surplus waste capacity for London by 2030.

The action forms part of a national day of protest against waste incineration, with activists set to protest in dozens of cities against waste incineration.

Fifty waste incinerators are expected to become operational by 2030 in England alone.

This expansion would triple related CO2 emissions, pushing the government’s legally binding net-zero target and national recycling targets out of reach, say campaigners from Stop the Burn which have organised the event.

The existing plant in Edmonton dates back to 1969 and the NLWA is seeking to expand its capacity with a new project - with construction set to begin by mid-2022 at the latest.

The NLWA insists however that the 'energy from waste' incinerator will "help tackle" the climate emergency.

They say that the solution is better than putting waste into landfill which would generate more CO2, and that burning the rubbish will generate enough heat and hot water to supply thousands of homes in Edmonton.