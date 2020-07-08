Search

9 great Islington beer gardens

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 July 2020

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Islington. Image: Getty

Here are some of the best beer gardens to have a pint in around Islington, now that pubs are reopening.

De Beauvoir Arms

113 Southgate Road, N1 3JS

Food-centric pub with no music or TV, an adventurous Mediterranean menu and an extensive wine list. Garden design by Black Dahlia.

The Lord Clyde

340 – 342 Essex Road, N1 3PB

A locals gastropub with a courtyard garden, serving guest real ales, craft and commercial beers and a selection of boutique gins. Also has a kitchen and a pretty good wine list.

The Alwyne Castle

83 St Paul’s Rd, Highbury, N1 2LY

A laid-back pub with quirky charm and a big beer garden, craft beers and real ales. The seasonal menu offers a little bit more than traditional pub fare - think nourish bowls, sticky pork belly and salmon fishcakes.

The Drapers Arms

44 Barnsbury St, Islington, N1 1ER

A neighbourhood gastropub with a garden and private dining room. Wines come by the glass, carafe and bottle and ales come on tap. Serves dinner and lunch, as well as a Sunday roast.

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, Islington, N1 8D

A Greene King pub right in the middle of Camden Passage antique market, which the terrace looks over. Wheelchair accessible.

The Canonbury Tavern

21 Canonbury Place, N1 2NS

A public house that has been running since the early 1700s, with a large garden setting. Serves real ale, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant does brunch, lunch and dinner. Reopening July 20.

The Albion

10 Thornhill Road, Islington N1 1HW

An accoladed Georgian pub with a large (450 square metres) wisteria-covered beer garden inside the Barnsbury conservation area. Top-notch modern English cuisine, craft beers, carefully chosen wines.

Owl and Hitchhiker

471 Holloway Rd, Archway, N7 6LE

This bright and colourful pub pulls a young, fun crowd. Bottomless brunches on Saturdays, pub quizzes and drag bingo, and a vegan-heavy menu. Reopening in September.

The Vineyard

179 Upper Street N1 1RG

The kitchen serves up sourdough stone baked pizzas, burgers and other dishes designed to soak up craft beer. Huge gin menu – including an alcohol-free one – as well as a wide range of wines and beers. Download the MY PUB app to order food and drink contact free.

