9 great Islington beer gardens
PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 July 2020
BristolDen
Here are some of the best beer gardens to have a pint in around Islington, now that pubs are reopening.
De Beauvoir Arms
Food-centric pub with no music or TV, an adventurous Mediterranean menu and an extensive wine list. Garden design by Black Dahlia.
The Lord Clyde
A locals gastropub with a courtyard garden, serving guest real ales, craft and commercial beers and a selection of boutique gins. Also has a kitchen and a pretty good wine list.
The Alwyne Castle
83 St Paul’s Rd, Highbury, N1 2LY
A laid-back pub with quirky charm and a big beer garden, craft beers and real ales. The seasonal menu offers a little bit more than traditional pub fare - think nourish bowls, sticky pork belly and salmon fishcakes.
The Drapers Arms
44 Barnsbury St, Islington, N1 1ER
A neighbourhood gastropub with a garden and private dining room. Wines come by the glass, carafe and bottle and ales come on tap. Serves dinner and lunch, as well as a Sunday roast.
The Camden Head
2 Camden Walk, Islington, N1 8D
A Greene King pub right in the middle of Camden Passage antique market, which the terrace looks over. Wheelchair accessible.
The Canonbury Tavern
A public house that has been running since the early 1700s, with a large garden setting. Serves real ale, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant does brunch, lunch and dinner. Reopening July 20.
The Albion
10 Thornhill Road, Islington N1 1HW
An accoladed Georgian pub with a large (450 square metres) wisteria-covered beer garden inside the Barnsbury conservation area. Top-notch modern English cuisine, craft beers, carefully chosen wines.
Owl and Hitchhiker
471 Holloway Rd, Archway, N7 6LE
This bright and colourful pub pulls a young, fun crowd. Bottomless brunches on Saturdays, pub quizzes and drag bingo, and a vegan-heavy menu. Reopening in September.
The Vineyard
The kitchen serves up sourdough stone baked pizzas, burgers and other dishes designed to soak up craft beer. Huge gin menu – including an alcohol-free one – as well as a wide range of wines and beers. Download the MY PUB app to order food and drink contact free.
