'Put out your cigarettes' - fire chiefs' warning after Holloway flat blaze

The fire in a Holloway block was caused by a cigarette not being put out. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

Firefighters are urging people to make sure they put out their cigarettes properly after a flat fire in Holloway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to Cornwallis Square just before 6.55am yesterday after a blaze damaged a room in a first floor property.

You may also want to watch:

Fire investigators believe it was caused by a cigarette.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "If you smoke it is vitally important you stub it right out, preferably in an ashtray.

"Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it. If you don't, you risk causing a fire as you don't know what it may land on which could potentially start a fire."

The fire was under control in an hour. Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Hornsey attended.