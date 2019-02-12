Search

Highbury allotment group to host first ‘seed swap’ event

PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 March 2019

Quill Street Allotments. Picture: Polly Hancock

Quill Street Allotments. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A Highbury allotment group is inviting Islington’s growers to a “seed swap” event next week.

The Quill Street Allotment Association will host the event, which will take place in the Summer House in Olden Community Garden a week on Sunday.

Anyone with an allotment in Islington is invited, and Annie has also been in touch with local voluntary projects, community garden groups, councillors and the Islington Ecology Team.

Islington’s mayor, Cllr Dave Poyser, is also set to attend.

“The event will hopefully help to connect growers socially as well as on a horticultural level,” said association chair Annie Monaghan.

“Most of us have too many seeds so it makes sense to have an opportunity to swap.

“We might end up trying new things and it gives us the chance to speak to other growers about our seeds and theirs.”

The event, which Annie hopes to make an annual occurrence, runs from 3pm to 5pm at the gardens in Whistler Street.

