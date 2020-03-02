Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at a house party near Old Street on New Year's Day 2018.

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Clapton, was sentenced today at the Old Bailey to 10 years for manslaughter and three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently.

Mr Narvaez-Jara - a student of piloting and engineering at the University of Hertfordshire - was at a party in Bartholomew Court on the Redbrick Estate when he was stabbed in the chest.

He died at the scene at around 3.30am.

Mohammed Musse, of Berger Road, 21, has also been convicted of violent disorder in relation to Mr Narvaez-Jara's death and will be sentenced at the same court on March 30.

During the trial, the court heard how Musse began "grab girls" at the party and slapped one woman on the bottom, which started to a fight.

Guests armed themselves with kitchen knifes, bottles and planks of wood while one had allegedly smuggled in a large machete.

The court heard that while Musse may have started the fight, he had either left or been dragged from the kitchen by the time the fatal blow was struck.

It was alleged Boreland, who was friends with Musse, "took his side".