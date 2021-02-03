Published: 1:51 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM February 3, 2021

Rapper Terrell Davis, who went by the name TM1way, has finally been buried - over two months since he was stabbed to death in Brixton. - Credit: Syreeta Davis

Rapper Terrell Davis, who went by the stage name TM1way and was schooled in Finsbury Park and Stoke Newington, has finally been buried over two months since he was stabbed to death in Brixton.

The 27-year-old was attacked on November 22 while he was out shopping for his grandmother, who he lived with, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell, the half-brother of US rapper 21 Savage, could not be buried until now because the police investigation meant his body could not be released from the mortuary.

Syreeta Davis with her son Terrell - Credit: Syreeta Davis

The delay to his burial, which eventually took place at Streatham Cemetery on January 29, was compounding the grief of his mother Syreeta, of Northampton Grove in Canonbury.

Syreeta, 45, who has four other children, told the Gazette that the fact he had not been buried for so long "made the whole thing seem even more unfair".

"I just feel like he's at peace now, and that was what was lacking before, the whole laying to rest thing," she said.

Syreeta added: “I still don't feel like I understand it.

"It is like the world has caved in on me.

"He was a good boy and he knows so many people. So many know him and they all have something really good to say about him, which makes me feel good but also sadder."

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph paid tribute to Terrell by posting a picture of the pair together as children on Instagram.

The rapper wrote: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro, I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back.”

Terrell Davis, who was an aspiring musician following in the footsteps of his half-brother 21 Savage - Credit: Met Police

Terrell (right) with his school friend at primary school. - Credit: Syreeta Davis

Terrell, who went to Ambler Primary School in Finsbury Park and then Stoke Newington Arts and Media College, was also a rap artist.

Syreeta thinks 21 Savage, who has the same father as Terrell and who went to live in the US aged seven with his mother, influenced her son musically.

"Seeing what he'd been doing did help to push him that way," she said.

"He was into rapping at school, and he was good. He was talented.

"He was just about to register a painting and decorating company and that's when it happened."

Syreeta thanked everyone who had donated over £1,800 through a crowdfunder, which will be put towards Terrell's funeral costs.

Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was charged with murder on November 28 and is next due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on February 17.