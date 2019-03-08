Search

Community theatre and exhibition will celebrate heritage of Regent's Canal

PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 July 2019

City Road Basin early 1970s. Picture: Bernard James

People in Islington are invited to a free exhibition celebrating the heritage of Regent's Canal on September 1.

Free Regent's Canal History exhibition. Picture: Islington Regents Canal Heritage ProjectFree Regent's Canal History exhibition. Picture: Islington Regents Canal Heritage Project

The display will be the culmination of the Regent's Canal History Project, led by Young Actors and Theatres of Islington (YATI) and sponsored by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The exhibition will be on the Barge Fiodra, moored on the towpath by City Road, and at an adjacent stall, during the Angel Canal Festival on September 1 from 11am-5pm.

The exhibition will feature photos, stories and memories from twenty people living from 20 people about working and living by the canal; an exploration of industries that have thrived along the waterfront, and maps.

Jamie Lynch, of YATI, said: "Community Theatre is such a great tool for celebrating where we live and who we live with. We have brought local elders to share their stories of Islington's past with some of its newest residents and collected lots of memories and photos over the few months."

