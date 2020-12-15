Special reindeer visitors for Thornhill Primary pupils

Published: 5:44 PM December 15, 2020

Not only Santa, but also two reindeer visited Thornhill Primary School on Tuesday.

With Islington schools closing early for Christmas due to the pandemic, the Thornhill Foundation pulled off a last-minute Christmas miracle to get the special guests in early.

Headteacher Jenny Lewis said: "The foundation give a lot to our school and this is another [example] of the tremendous generosity that they provide for the children of Thornhill.

"So I want to say thank you to the foundation and the foundation want to show their appreciation for all the children and the staff. This morning has just been fantastic."

The reindeer came from the "North Pole via Essex", via the company Pony At My Party.

Emily Bohill, from Thornhill Foundation, said: "Covid could not kill Christmas. We are determined to make the Christmas spirit live in this school and in the community. It's so important that the kids have a bit of spirit and cheer in a year that has been very difficult.

"We wanted to bring a smile to everybody's face."

Matteo, four, smiles for his photo with the friendly reindeer at Thornhill Primary School. - Credit: Thornhill Primary School

Year 1 pupils at Thornhill Primary School meet a happy pair of reindeer. - Credit: André Langlois

Thornhill Foundation members in Santa's grotto. - Credit: Thornhill Primary School