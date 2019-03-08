Search

Advanced search

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

PUBLISHED: 17:23 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 11 November 2019

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Archant

Young and old marched along Upper Street to Islington Memorial Green for yesterday's Remembrance Sunday service.

The service took place at the memorial in Islington Green. Picture: Em FitzgeraldThe service took place at the memorial in Islington Green. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

The sun was shining as members of the armed forces, community groups and paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict. Officers joined veterans outside Union Chapel before marching to the town hall where Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail and councillors joined the parade.

Cllr Ismail said: "Remembrance Day marks the end of a brutal and bloody conflict that changed the face of British history forever. We now use it to commemorate the end of all wars, and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict. We also pay tribute to the families of those who lost their lives, members of vital emergency and military support services, and also the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict."

Local dignitaries took part in the parade. Picture: Em FitzgeraldLocal dignitaries took part in the parade. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Armed Forces Champion Cllr Gary Poole added: "Every year, the people of Islington demonstrate Remembrance is important to them by attending our services in great numbers."

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em FitzgeraldMayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em FitzgeraldMayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

Student filmmaker tells how police aimed gun at his head in Highbury after prop mistaken for real firearm

Armed police detain students in Highbury Grove. Picture: Alex Boyt

Spa Green Estate left without heating for more than a week

Jacqueline Mugridge suffers from arthritis, lupus, diabetes and Cushing�s syndrome, which she says combine to leave her immune system depleted, and her body more susceptible to the cold. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

Student filmmaker tells how police aimed gun at his head in Highbury after prop mistaken for real firearm

Armed police detain students in Highbury Grove. Picture: Alex Boyt

Spa Green Estate left without heating for more than a week

Jacqueline Mugridge suffers from arthritis, lupus, diabetes and Cushing�s syndrome, which she says combine to leave her immune system depleted, and her body more susceptible to the cold. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Review: Officina 00, Old Street

Pumpkin Gnocchi is one of the stand out dishes at Officina 00. Picture: Joe Woodhouse.

Review: Taming of the Shrew, RSC at The Barbican

Taming of The Shrew RSC at The Barbican picture credit: Ikin Yum

Whittington Health versus Ryhurst: Protest planned as ditched contractor takes hospital trust to High Court

The Whittington Hospital in Archway. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Culpeper Community Garden given £100,000 funding for horticulture project supporting vulnerable people

Culpeper Community Garden has been given £100,000 by the City of London Corporation.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists