Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Archant

Young and old marched along Upper Street to Islington Memorial Green for yesterday's Remembrance Sunday service.

The service took place at the memorial in Islington Green. Picture: Em Fitzgerald The service took place at the memorial in Islington Green. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

The sun was shining as members of the armed forces, community groups and paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict. Officers joined veterans outside Union Chapel before marching to the town hall where Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail and councillors joined the parade.

Cllr Ismail said: "Remembrance Day marks the end of a brutal and bloody conflict that changed the face of British history forever. We now use it to commemorate the end of all wars, and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict. We also pay tribute to the families of those who lost their lives, members of vital emergency and military support services, and also the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict."

Local dignitaries took part in the parade. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Local dignitaries took part in the parade. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Armed Forces Champion Cllr Gary Poole added: "Every year, the people of Islington demonstrate Remembrance is important to them by attending our services in great numbers."

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail lays a wreath at the service. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

