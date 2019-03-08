Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen
PUBLISHED: 17:23 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 11 November 2019
Archant
Young and old marched along Upper Street to Islington Memorial Green for yesterday's Remembrance Sunday service.
The sun was shining as members of the armed forces, community groups and paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict. Officers joined veterans outside Union Chapel before marching to the town hall where Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail and councillors joined the parade.
Cllr Ismail said: "Remembrance Day marks the end of a brutal and bloody conflict that changed the face of British history forever. We now use it to commemorate the end of all wars, and remember those who have lost their lives in conflict. We also pay tribute to the families of those who lost their lives, members of vital emergency and military support services, and also the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict."
Armed Forces Champion Cllr Gary Poole added: "Every year, the people of Islington demonstrate Remembrance is important to them by attending our services in great numbers."