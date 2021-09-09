Published: 10:07 AM September 9, 2021

More than 25 internationally renowned street artists - from Mr Doodle and Kid30 to Joe Holbrook and Gent 48 - will be putting a touch of colour to animate a road in Shoreditch this weekend, at the annual Whitecross Street Party.

Tucked away between Old Street and the Barbican, Whitecross Street is better known for its foodie street market during the week.

The eleventh jam-packed Whitecross Street Party (WXSP) weekend, organised by YMCA London City and North and supported by Islington Council, will also have food stalls as well as a special mix of live street arts, community performance and take-part arts for families.

A music mainstage will host up and coming talent from around the area, of all music styles, and the acts Osquello, Richard Carter, Connor Shelby and Caspian's Island are on the line up.

A performance stage hosted by compere and poet Paul Lyalls includes young people from Prior Weston School, the choir from Wesley’s Chapel and Leysian Mission, The Skinny Poet, Baden Prince and Lee Cadogan.

You may also want to watch:

Activities hosted by artists and local partners include creating next year’s WXSP bunting out of waste materials with artist Meime, learning about 'e-waste', and how to build a new imaginary world based around play.

The event takes place from noon to 6pm on Saturday (September 11) to Sunday (September 12).