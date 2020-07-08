6 top rooftop bars near Islington

Golden Bee, Singer St, Old Street, EC1V 9DD. Image: Supplied Archant

Now that bars are reopening, drink in London’s skyline as well as some expertly made cocktails at these rooftop bars and terraces in and around Islington.

Aviary

Montcalm Royal London House 22-25 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1DX

An up-market bird-themed rooftop bar and restaurant with an impressive view, luxurious style and bird-named cocktails. The kitchen is open for lunch and dinner.

The Castle

54 Pentonville Rd, The Angel, N1 9HF

A Young & Co pub with a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and a suntrap roof terrace. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner, and screens live sports downstairs. Opening July 20

Big Chill

257-259 Pentonville Rd, N1 9NL

A laid-back bar with craft beers, bottomless brunch, a cocktail lists and a DJ (pre-Covid-19) on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Burgers by Chuck Burgers, with an additional vegan menu.

The Fellow

24 York Way, N1 9AA

A Young & Co pub spread over three floors. Downstairs is a traditional pub with Sunday roasts and classic pub fare, and a cocktail bar upstairs with a secret roof terrace. Reopening July 20.

The Driver

2-4 Wharfdale Rd, Islington, N1 9RY

The terrace in this gastro pub on Caledonian Road has a fitted DJ booth and BBQ and you can reserve the space for private events or wedding receptions. Reopening in September.

Golden Bee

Singer St, Old Street, London EC1V 9DD

A rooftop lounge and cocktail bar on top of a club in the heart of Shoreditch, Golden Bee is a place to end your working day or start your evening in. You can enjoy a drink whatever the weather, thanks to a retractable canopy. Food available.