Search

Advanced search

6 top rooftop bars near Islington

PUBLISHED: 14:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 July 2020

Golden Bee, Singer St, Old Street, EC1V 9DD. Image: Supplied

Golden Bee, Singer St, Old Street, EC1V 9DD. Image: Supplied

Archant

Now that bars are reopening, drink in London’s skyline as well as some expertly made cocktails at these rooftop bars and terraces in and around Islington.

Aviary

Montcalm Royal London House 22-25 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1DX

An up-market bird-themed rooftop bar and restaurant with an impressive view, luxurious style and bird-named cocktails. The kitchen is open for lunch and dinner.

The Castle

54 Pentonville Rd, The Angel, N1 9HF

A Young & Co pub with a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and a suntrap roof terrace. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner, and screens live sports downstairs. Opening July 20

Big Chill

257-259 Pentonville Rd, N1 9NL

You may also want to watch:

A laid-back bar with craft beers, bottomless brunch, a cocktail lists and a DJ (pre-Covid-19) on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Burgers by Chuck Burgers, with an additional vegan menu.

The Fellow

24 York Way, N1 9AA

A Young & Co pub spread over three floors. Downstairs is a traditional pub with Sunday roasts and classic pub fare, and a cocktail bar upstairs with a secret roof terrace. Reopening July 20.

The Driver

2-4 Wharfdale Rd, Islington, N1 9RY

The terrace in this gastro pub on Caledonian Road has a fitted DJ booth and BBQ and you can reserve the space for private events or wedding receptions. Reopening in September.

Golden Bee

Singer St, Old Street, London EC1V 9DD

A rooftop lounge and cocktail bar on top of a club in the heart of Shoreditch, Golden Bee is a place to end your working day or start your evening in. You can enjoy a drink whatever the weather, thanks to a retractable canopy. Food available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women sign keeper Williams

Arsenal Women play home matches at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

No-brainer to join Arsenal says Catley

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans red card decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

9 great Islington beer gardens

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Islington. Image: Getty

6 top rooftop bars near Islington

Golden Bee, Singer St, Old Street, EC1V 9DD. Image: Supplied