Search

Advanced search

Report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council to be heard - as fresh probe is launched

PUBLISHED: 09:13 22 January 2020

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A final report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council will be heard next week - as another investigator is appointed over fresh claims.

A series of meetings were held behind closed doors last year regarding a 132-page document containing allegations against a senior town hall employee.

You may also want to watch:

A specialist lawyer who was appointed to externally investigate the claims is now set to present the findings to councillors on the audit committee on Tuesday.

At the same meeting, councillors will again be asked to approve the appointment of an external investigator - "experienced in human resource matters" - to look into fresh claims.

The council has repeatedly refused to reveal the nature of the allegations.

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Most Read

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

‘I’ve been shot’: Gunman blasted partner’s brother in Whittington Park after he tried to stab him, court hears

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Martinelli absolutely stepped up’

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit after earning point against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Met Police criticised as stats show stop and searches disproportionately affect black men in Islington – with no further action taken in most cases

Stock image of police carrying out a stop and search. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/ PA

Report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council to be heard – as fresh probe is launched

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists