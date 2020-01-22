Report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council to be heard - as fresh probe is launched

Islington Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A final report into secretive whistleblowing complaints at Islington Council will be heard next week - as another investigator is appointed over fresh claims.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A series of meetings were held behind closed doors last year regarding a 132-page document containing allegations against a senior town hall employee.

You may also want to watch:

A specialist lawyer who was appointed to externally investigate the claims is now set to present the findings to councillors on the audit committee on Tuesday.

At the same meeting, councillors will again be asked to approve the appointment of an external investigator - "experienced in human resource matters" - to look into fresh claims.

The council has repeatedly refused to reveal the nature of the allegations.