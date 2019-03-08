'Smells cleaner already!': Revamped Moreland Street launched on Clean Air Day

Children and local residents join local councillors and campaigners for the launch of Moreland Street on Clean Air Day 2019. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Archant

Kids at a Clerkenwell primary school have cleaner air and a safer walk to class ever since the council "rebalanced" the road in favour of pedestrians.

Moreland Street - after creation of "street for children". Picture: Em Fitzgerald Moreland Street - after creation of "street for children". Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Islington Council today unveiled a revamped Moreland Street with wider footways, traffic calming measures to reduce speed, new plants and seating.

The town hall launched the new child-centric street to encourage people to walk and cycle instead of driving - it coincides with eco-charity Global Action Plan's annual Clean Air Day.

Ann Dwulit, executive headteacher of Moreland Primary School, said: "Improvements to Moreland Street have only been in place for a short while, but traffic has definitely slowed down and there seems to be less traffic.

Moreland Street - before the creation of "street for children". Picture: Em Fitzgerald Moreland Street - before the creation of "street for children". Picture: Em Fitzgerald

"The children had the opportunity to be actively part of the consultation and understand why improving air quality and safety are so important. It was delight when they saw the finished product. One child took a deep breath and said: 'Smells cleaner already!'"