Published: 8:43 AM August 3, 2021

Furlong Road at the junction with Holloway Road, where a new right turn ban is due to be introduced by Islington Council - Credit: Google

Two camera-enforced banned turns are on the cards to stop vehicles turning right into Holloway Road, after complaints that motorists have been driving on the wrong side of the road around corners, overtaking on the pavement and nearly crashing to avoid low traffic neighbourhood restrictions.

The right-turn bans are being introduced by Islington Council in Furlong Road and Digswell Street - parallel roads just north of Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court - which are being used as rat runs .

Digswell Street at the junction with Holloway Road, where a new right turn ban is due to be introduced by Islington Council - Credit: Google

The move follows feedback about an increase in traffic and dangerous road incidents in those roads as well as Crane Grove and Orleston Road since people-friendly streets restrictions were put in place last year.

According to the council, vehicles are backing up as they queue to turn right into Holloway Road, which in turn has created road danger in surrounding streets as motorists flout traffic rules, leading to near-misses between road users.

Emergency services vehicles and those cycling will be exempt from both restrictions, which are being introduced on an 18-month trial basis as part of its people friendly streets programme, to "make the area more pleasant for everybody, whilst making it easier to walk and cycle".

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Local people know their streets better than anyone, and we have been listening carefully to their feedback on the measures.

“We are grateful to those that have contacted us regarding the increased traffic and road safety issues and believe the changes we are making will help to address this and create safer, greener, healthier streets for everyone.”

Work to implement the new traffic restrictions starts on Monday (August 9), and is expected to take one week to complete.

The changes in Furlong Road and Digswell Street are designed to address an immediate safety issue, and do not affect plans to create more people-friendly streets measures to reduce through-traffic in the area to the west of Holloway Road and Upper Street which are currently in the pipeline, said the council.