Robert Blair School: Cally primary celebrates after Oftsed rates it ‘Good’

A Cally primary school is celebrating its second 'Good' Ofsted grade on the bounce.

Robert Blair School, in Brewery Road, has been given the second highest rating by the government's education watchdog following an inspection on May 9.

The reports, published on Monday, praises the school as "highly inclusive" with a "broad and balanced curriculum", and a learning environment where students "make strong progress".

Headteacher Michelle Bahn said: "I am so proud of the way our school has demonstrated to Ofsted that we are firmly on the road to achieving excellence in teaching and learning, underpinned by a great school ethos, a committed staff team and a very supportive governing body.

"Following the inspection we will be working even harder to further improve teaching and learning so that all of our pupils can achieve to their maximum potential."

Ofsted rates schools as Excellent, Good, Requires Improvement or Inadequate

Robert Blair was graded "Requires Improvement" in 2013.