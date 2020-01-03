Search

Robin Hood Energy: Two senior staff members 'terminated' from firm supplying Islington Council's Angelic Energy

PUBLISHED: 14:06 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 January 2020

Stock image Robin Hood statue in Nottingham. Picture: Yui Mok

Two senior staff members have been "terminated" from the firm supplying Islington Council's not-for-profit Angelic Energy.

Companies House documents filed on December 20 show Robin Hood Energy's chief exec Gail Scholes and managing director Robert Bairns left the firm on Monday, December 16.

This comes after Nottingham City Council, which wholly owns Robin Hood, was forced to step in and loan it the £9.4million owed to regulator Ofgem at the end of October.

Ofgem threatened to revoke Robin Hood's licence after it missed a September 1 deadline to pay £9,435,925 in green subsides, which it had already collected from among its 130,000 customers. In October, former chief exec Ms Scholes said the firm has six months to pay the council back "with interest".

A spokesman for Robin Hood Energy said: "We can confirm three new senior executives from energy backgrounds have been appointed to continue our mission of reducing fuel poverty and challenge the big six energy companies by putting people before profits."

