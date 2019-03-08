Rogue landlord fined for fire safety breaches at Newington Green flat

A rogue landlord was who breached fire safety regulations and neglected to carry out proper repairs was fined £12,400 at Highbury Corner Magistrates' on May 16.

David Simons was found guilty of failing to comply with an Improvement Notice at the same court on April 11.

An environmental health officer inspected Flat C, 98 Petherton Road, after a neighbour complained. They found four unrelated inhabitants sharing a kitchen and bathroom - making the property a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The flat didn't have a mains wired smoke alarm system, or a fire door to the kitchen, as required by HMO licencing. There was also a poorly repaired kitchen window.

The officer used an Improvement Notice, telling Mr Simons to fix these problems and provide an Electrical Installation Condition Report.

Mr Simone committed to carrying the works out, but when the officer returned on two occasions they hadn't happened.

In sentencing on May 16, costs of £600 were awarded with a victim surcharge of £175.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "Everyone has the right to a safe, genuinely affordable home and we will not tolerate dodgy operators taking advantage of people's desperate need for a home. Where we find unacceptable conditions we will act to protect tenants."