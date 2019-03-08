Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rogue landlord fined for fire safety breaches at Newington Green flat

PUBLISHED: 09:40 11 June 2019

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: Polly Hancock

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

A rogue landlord was who breached fire safety regulations and neglected to carry out proper repairs was fined £12,400 at Highbury Corner Magistrates' on May 16.

David Simons was found guilty of failing to comply with an Improvement Notice at the same court on April 11.

An environmental health officer inspected Flat C, 98 Petherton Road, after a neighbour complained. They found four unrelated inhabitants sharing a kitchen and bathroom - making the property a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

You may also want to watch:

The flat didn't have a mains wired smoke alarm system, or a fire door to the kitchen, as required by HMO licencing. There was also a poorly repaired kitchen window.

The officer used an Improvement Notice, telling Mr Simons to fix these problems and provide an Electrical Installation Condition Report.

Mr Simone committed to carrying the works out, but when the officer returned on two occasions they hadn't happened.

In sentencing on May 16, costs of £600 were awarded with a victim surcharge of £175.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: "Everyone has the right to a safe, genuinely affordable home and we will not tolerate dodgy operators taking advantage of people's desperate need for a home. Where we find unacceptable conditions we will act to protect tenants."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Cost of Ramadan: Families at Finsbury Park Mosque tell of financial burden from month of fasting and charity

People break fast at Finsbury Park Mosque street iftar. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Teen shot and stabbed in broad daylight Pooles Park attack, off Seven Sisters Road

The crime scene. Picture: @999London

Green Lanes fire: Three people in hospital after early-morning house fire between patisserie and pizzeria

A man was rescued from the second floor of a house in Green Lanes during a fire on Monday morning. Picture: Maxime Downe

‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald’s then launching terrifying attack

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Cost of Ramadan: Families at Finsbury Park Mosque tell of financial burden from month of fasting and charity

People break fast at Finsbury Park Mosque street iftar. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Kill Climate Deniers, The Pleasance

Hannah Ellis Ryan in Kill Climate Deniers picture by Ali Wright

Rogue landlord fined for fire safety breaches at Newington Green flat

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Teenager’ stabs young mother in front of her son, 3, in Caedmon Road

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Royal Wedding cellist to play alongside primary school students

Sheku Kanneh-Mason playing alongside young cellists through London Music Masters last year. Picture: Mariona Vilaros.

Preview: Elixir Extracts Festival at Sadler’s Wells

Sybil Fox is about to perform with Company of Elders at the Elixir Extracts Festival. Picture: Johan Persson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists