Barnsbury restaurant offers free meals for homeless people throughout December

La Taberna restaurant in Roman Way Archant

A Roman Way restaurant will dish up free meals to homeless people every Monday of December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chefs at family-run La Taberna Ristorante Italiano will be preparing bulk loads of lasagna, spaghetti carbonara, veal and more - and they'll also offer alternatives for homeless people with dietary requirements.

Lucilla Bonaiuto, who runs the restaurant with three other family members, already goes out two or three times a week to give rough sleepers in Islington leftovers from the kitchen. But she want's to do even more in the run up to Christmas.

She told the Gazette: "I think this is the most sad part of the year if you don't have family, if you don't have anything. People can be really sad in December.

"We are a family run business and I think we are lucky enough and it's good to help others.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to do more to help in the future, but at least for one day a week they can have someone look after them."

She said her offer is open to all homeless people in the borough - and urged Gazette readers to spread the word.

Lucilla added: "We help lots of homeless people but we usually help them discreetly. When we close I do the tour of King's Cross and Finsbury Park before I go home and I give food to the homeless."

The Barnsbury restaurant opened in 2016. The following year, former Gazette reporter James Morris reviewed it, stating: "It's time to give this authentic, non-commercial Sicilian restaurant the recognition it deserves."

James said he finished his meal "radiating the type of glow only possible after enjoying the most homely food".

You can find La Taberna at 1 Roman Way, N7 8XG. Call 020 7607 3519.