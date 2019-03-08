Breaking

Ronnie McArthur: Detectives name 74-year-old who died after hit-and-run collision involving car full of suspected robbers fleeing police in York Way

A man died after being hit by a car in York Way. Picture: Paul Convery Archant

The 74-year-old man who died after he was ploughed down by a car full of suspected robbers fleeing from the police in York Way on Tuesday evening has been named.

Ronnie McArthur, who neighbours say lived near the crime scene, was standing on the pavement when he was struck by a Kia Stinger accelerating away from a police car at about 5.30pm – he died of his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Witnesses described the terrifying moment the car hit Mr McArthur, and how the vehicle also collided with a traffic light and “ripped” it from the ground – leaving the elderly victim trapped beneath the dislodged light as the suspects fled the car on foot.

Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPCO), a cops watchdog, which investigates deaths that involve contact with officers have taken over the investigation.

Jonathan Green, IOPC deputy director general, said: “This is a tragic event and my thoughts go to Mr McArthur’s friends and family and all those affected.

“I would urge anyone who has seen any part of the pursuit and crash to please contact us to help us establish the circumstances that led to this terrible incident.”

Three men, [A] 18; [B] 20 and [C] 22 were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taking and driving away on Tuesday.

Suspect [A] has since been released on bail, while [B] and [C] have been released under investigation.

The Met Police continue to investigate the initial robbery, which happened in Hornsey Rise Gardens on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “The victim, a 22-year-old man, was reportedly assaulted by a group of males who then took his possessions.

“He was taken to hospital and treated; his injuries were not serious.”

David Brown was sitting in his front room when Mr McArthur was hit by the car.

He told the Gazette: “We were just in watching television, we have big glass window [facing into the street] and I just saw the top of then light pole shaking, so I immediately got up and saw a car had crashed into the traffic lights.

“Some lad got out and ran off. After that we realised there was an old man trapped underneath the traffic light itself. It was on top of him and the police had to pull it off him.”

He described how police and paramedics soon arrived, along with a hovering helicopter which he didn’t see land.

“They were out there for quite a while trying to stabilise the guy,” David added. “You could see them struggling to keep him alive.

“The thing we found quite disgusting is the fact that one of the lads who got out of the car was just laughing, while old man was fighting for his life.

“Fair enough whatever you did, but when you realise you had hurt someone how could you not show compassion? A mistake was one thing but laughing while an old man was knocked down on the floor? It’s sickening.

“It was completely crazy out there because it literally ripped the traffic light off and you could see all the wires hanging out.

“It could have been my wife and children crossing the road. It could have been an even greater disaster.”

The IOPC is asking anyone who witnessed the incident in York Way to contact them on 0800 096 9076 or email copenhagenstreet@policeconduct.gov.uk.

