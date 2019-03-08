Islington's Rosie Millard OBE runs London Marathon for National Brain Appeal

An Islington broadcaster and neurosurgeon both finished the London Marathon within minutes of each other to raise a combined £23,000 for The National Brain Appeal.

BBC Children in Need chief exec Rosie Millard OBE and consultant neurosurgeon Neil Kitchen both finished the marathon in an incredible three hours and 57 minutes and three hours 52 minutes respectively.

Rosie ran for the charity, which raises vital funds for The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Queen Square, after she underwent a six-hour operation to have a large brain tumour removed in September. Neil wasn't involved, but has worked at the hospital for 24 years.

“Thank god it's over,” said Rosie after completing the race. “I feel blessed and privileged have been able to do this for the charity who support the fantastic team at Queen Square.”

Neil added: “The support enables us to have the best equipment and the best environment to innovate above and beyond being supported by the NHS.”