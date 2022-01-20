'We've still not had Christmas cards': Royal Mail apologises as post backlog hits Islington
- Credit: William Mata
Islington is one of the most badly hit areas for post shortages according to a study and some residents have reported Christmas cards sent in mid-December have still not arrived.
As Royal Mail struggles with Covid-related staff absences, the service has confirmed today (January 20) that N1 and N1C were both still on the list of a handful of post codes most affected in the UK.
Holloway (N7) was also on the list, as was Muswell Hill (N10) and Willesden (N10 and N26).
Several responded to a Gazette survey on Facebook to say that their post was late or missing. Joanne Scott Cater said: “It's a joke that I have been receiving hospital letters after the time of the appointment it was telling me to come to.”
Antonella Sala said: “Still waiting for Christmas presents I ordered in November. Last year was the same. I received Christmas presents in August.”
Jacquelynn Eaton added: “Just received Christmas cards on January 15 and they were posted first class lol.”
For Sarah Fahy there have been “major issues” in the Essex Road area since last summer.
“On one day, 16 Christmas cards were posted and more than half of them were not received,” she said.
“Last week I sent a birthday card first class to address in Islington. It was received on Monday morning and was ripped open.”
It was reported in the Sunday Times that posties were being told to prioritise parcels over letters, although Royal Mail has denied this.
A spokesperson said: “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.
“In the local area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to high levels of sickness absence, Covid related self-isolation and resourcing issues. We apologise to any customers who may have experienced delays to their mail. We have been working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible.”
Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com.