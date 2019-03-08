Royal Oak Pub: 'Stringent' new licence conditions set at closed council meeting following Alciveadis Mauredis' death

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Councillors met in private on Tuesday to discuss the future of a Hornsey Rise pub that was recently a crime scene - and were unable to reveal new conditions regarding its operations.

A sign in the window of The Royal Oak pub apologising to customers for the business being closed. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey A sign in the window of The Royal Oak pub apologising to customers for the business being closed. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

The Met Police brought a fast-tracked premise licence review against the Elthorne Estate's Royal Oak Pub, near the junction with St John's Way, after Alciveadis Mauredis, 60, was attacked outside on July 13. He died of head injuries in hospital on July 31.

The licensing sub committee temporarily suspended the pub's licence on July 18, but it can now reopen as soon as new conditions agreed between councillors, cops, and the owners last night are met.

After the meeting, Cllr Phil Graham, chair of the licensing sub committee, told the Gazette: "The owners of the pub came to an agreement on various stringent amendments to the licence.

"One thing we added on, I can tell you, is they can only open framework hours during the week and until 12.30am on Friday and Saturday, as opposed to 2.30am."

He said the pub can "reopen as soon as they have satisfied all the new licensing criteria", but added he "couldn't go into details" of other conditions which were agreed between the police and pub owners.

The Gazette has asked the Met what these are.

The hearing was brought on the grounds of serious crime, and the police's accompanying report was redacted.

Licensing chiefs argued the meeting should be held in private because it included "information relating to any action taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime".

Enterprise Inns, freeholder of the pub, was also expected to make a representation at the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, a spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: "The pub remains temporarily closed while we work with the local authorities with their investigation."

Leon Tayler, 26, of Cornwallis Square, was originally charged with GBH on July 14 in connection to Mr Mauredis' death.

But, after he died, Tayler was charged with murder on Monday. He's due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on September 5.