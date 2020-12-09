New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol

Published: 2:32 PM December 9, 2020 Updated: 5:44 PM December 9, 2020

The new Royale Dickens Company will be performing their production of A Christmas Carol from December 11-19. - Credit: Royale Dickens Company

A brand new theatre company takes to the stage for the first time this week to perform a festive classic.

The Royale Dickens Company will be staging its new production of A Christmas Carol from Friday 11 to Saturday 19 December.

Covid-safe performances will take place at The Studio Theatre at the School of the Science of Acting, in Holloway Road at 7pm, with additional matinee performances.

The company has been operating for just two months and is a collaborative effort of actors, directors and theatre makers who have been working to keep theatre alive during the pandemic.

Adam Harkin as Scrooge in the Royale Dickens Company's A Christmas Carol. - Credit: Royale Dickens Company

Constança de Jesus, head of marketing, said of the new production: “We’re not shying away from the spooky side of the story - we’ve always referred to it as a ghost story that also deals with lessons that you learn around Christmas.”

The company's members think of themselves as a theatre collective for the local community. So far they have been financing their shows through crowdfunding, as well as receiving welcomed support from Islington Council.

Constança said: “During this year, it’s been very difficult to see theatre, create theatre, be a part of theatre. We’ve managed to keep our love for theatre alive and create the company, because we felt a collective need for theatre.

“People should come and see it because it’s a collaborative effort, it’s new artists, we really have put our hearts into the project and we hope it brings people joy.”

A scene from the Royale Dickens Company's A Christmas Carol. - Credit: Royale Dickens Company

According to Arts Council England, the arts and culture industry contributes £10.8bn a year to the UK economy. This year, the estimated annual loss to the theatre industry continues to rise as the months go on.

According to entertainment union BECTU, more than 7,500 people working in the industry have already been made redundant.

The Royale Dickens Company hopes their production of A Christmas Carol will offer a much needed antidote to months of anxiety and uncertainty.

“It has been hard, but people still want theatre, they still want to bring people together […] it’s all about looking at culture through the eyes of everyday people," said Constança.

A street kid in A Christmas Carol by the Royale Dickens Company. - Credit: Royale Dickens Company

A Christmas Carol is directed by Rebecca Tenor and features a cast including Adam Harkin as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Johan Ribbing (Bob Cratchit), Milo Maris (Fred), John Flóki Carlsen (Jacob Marley), Sastia Burne (Ghost of Christmas Past), Constança de Jesus (Ghost of Christmas Present), Tina Makitalo (Mrs. Cratchit), Liam Clark (Undertaker), Kevin Phiri (Young Scrooge), Emily Page (Fan), Ian Zarate (Mr Fezziwig), Laura Riekkola (Mrs Fezziwig), Victoria Adler (Belle), Chen Aviv (Tiny Tim), Mayra Oliveira (Want Child), Rebecca Nyström (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come)

Evening performances begin at 7pm and there are 1pm matinee performances on December 14, 16 and 17, as well as at 2.30pm on December 12.

Tickets are £10 and for full details and times visit company’s website at http://royaledickens.co.uk/