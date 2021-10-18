Published: 1:45 PM October 18, 2021

More than 600 primary school children completed the Run Kids Run 2k course on Highbury Fields to raise money for Islington schools - Credit: Run Kids Run

A massive fun run which saw 600 youngsters tackle a 2k course has raised £40,000 for eight Islington schools.

Now in its fourth year, the local fun run originated at Thornhill Primary School, as Run Thornhill Run, when parents from the Barnsbury school were trying to raise £150,000 to build a library.

Thornhill deputy head teacher Louise Ryer at the Run Kids Run event - Credit: Run Kids Run

This year youngsters from Drayton Park, Laycock Primary, Montem, St John’s Highbury Vale, St Mary Magdalene Academy (SMMA) and William Tyndale Primary schools all took part in the event at Highbury Fields on September 26, which has been renamed Run Kids Run.

It is organised by a social impact initiative to get kids and their parents fit and bring communities together, and the founders hope that every school in Islington will take part next year - as well as others around London.

Each participating school will now receive £5,000 which will go towards to the funding of a new sensory room at Laycock, increased mental health provision at St John’s, a specialist music teacher at SMMA and new playground equipment at Montem and William Tyndale.

Run Kids Run founder and Thornhill parent Emily Bohill said: "How uplifting to see 600 kids inspiring their parents and carers as they ran around the course - many of the parents joined in too.

"Everyone behind Run Kids Run beamed with pride for these amazing children running and raising vital funds for their schools.

"What's exciting for Run Kids Run is that this is just the beginning. Next year we want to have every primary school in Islington take part”.

Ahead of their run, the children secured sponsorship from friends and family, and their fundraising efforts were matched by sponsorship of Islington Square.

Races were staggered throughout the morning to accommodate the different age groups, from reception to year 6, and all those who completed the course were given a wooden medal.

Jenny Lewis, head teacher at Thornhill Primary School, said: "Run Thornhill Run means a lot to me - it brings our school and the local community together in a day full of fun and excitement."