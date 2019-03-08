Search

Advanced search

Sadiq Khan cuts ribbon at new-look Highbury Corner after work is completed

PUBLISHED: 14:04 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 02 October 2019

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Council chiefs were joined by Sadiq Khan at Highbury Corner to officially unveil the new junction and public space.

Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, Cllr Claudia Webbe, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly HancockWill Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, Cllr Claudia Webbe, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

The mayor of London was on hand to cut the ribbon this morning following the completion of the long-awaited overhaul of the dangerous and intimidating roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

Work began in April last year to make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and it now includes segregated cycle lanes, green space on what was the roundabout, a new station forecourt and wider pedestrian crossings. It has been criticised by some for causing gridlock, though council chiefs put it down to teething problems.

Town hall transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "We campaigned hard to change a dangerous and outdated junction into a much more welcoming and pleasant place for people."

Mr Khan said: "With thousands of people dying prematurely every year as a result of our dirty air and our inactivity crisis, it is essential other boroughs follow Islington's lead in getting more Londoners walking and cycling everyday."

London Cycling Campaign campaigner Simon Munk praised the mayor and council for taking action. He said: "It is vital we press ahead in civilising the most dangerous junctions in London, on TfL and borough roads, to reduce road danger - the single biggest barrier to more people, and a wider range of people, cycling."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury neighbours don't want six streets to be transferred into Mildmay ward as part of a proposed boundary shake-up. Picture: Supplied

George Singleton: Meet the homeless academic who cleans scrap out of the Regent’s Canal while ‘extreme camping’ in King’s Cross

George Singleton. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company opening HQ at Islington Square

File photo dated 26/2/2016 of James Corden who has hinted that he could bring his US chat show to the UK.

Most Read

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury neighbours don't want six streets to be transferred into Mildmay ward as part of a proposed boundary shake-up. Picture: Supplied

George Singleton: Meet the homeless academic who cleans scrap out of the Regent’s Canal while ‘extreme camping’ in King’s Cross

George Singleton. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company opening HQ at Islington Square

File photo dated 26/2/2016 of James Corden who has hinted that he could bring his US chat show to the UK.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Sadiq Khan cuts ribbon at new-look Highbury Corner after work is completed

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist hit by lorry in Old Street completes Channel swim for life-saving London’s Air Ambulance charity

Victoria Lebrec with her team mates after swimming the Channel. Picture: Supplied

Disabled woman ‘called dummy’ and left to sleep in front room of damp Cally flat for 10-months, claims daughter

Copenhagen Street. Picture: Google Maps

Editor’s comment: Why are we sat on empty cop shops?

Shoreditch police station has been closed for two years. Picture: (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists