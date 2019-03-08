Sadiq Khan cuts ribbon at new-look Highbury Corner after work is completed

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Council chiefs were joined by Sadiq Khan at Highbury Corner to officially unveil the new junction and public space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, Cllr Claudia Webbe, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, Cllr Claudia Webbe, mayor of London Sadiq Khan and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

The mayor of London was on hand to cut the ribbon this morning following the completion of the long-awaited overhaul of the dangerous and intimidating roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

Work began in April last year to make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and it now includes segregated cycle lanes, green space on what was the roundabout, a new station forecourt and wider pedestrian crossings. It has been criticised by some for causing gridlock, though council chiefs put it down to teething problems.

Town hall transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "We campaigned hard to change a dangerous and outdated junction into a much more welcoming and pleasant place for people."

Mr Khan said: "With thousands of people dying prematurely every year as a result of our dirty air and our inactivity crisis, it is essential other boroughs follow Islington's lead in getting more Londoners walking and cycling everyday."

London Cycling Campaign campaigner Simon Munk praised the mayor and council for taking action. He said: "It is vital we press ahead in civilising the most dangerous junctions in London, on TfL and borough roads, to reduce road danger - the single biggest barrier to more people, and a wider range of people, cycling."