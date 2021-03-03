Published: 5:18 PM March 3, 2021

Sarah Minot is in a list of 25 inspirational women in her profession nationally, picked by the Royal College of Psychiatrists - Credit: Sarah Minot

A consultant psychiatrist in Islington has been named in a national list of 25 inspirational women in her profession who have overcome hurdles to achieve great things.

Sarah Minot, who works at Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, was given the honour by the Royal College of Psychiatrists as part of the anniversary celebrations of its women's mental health special interest group.

It was set up 25 years ago to counteract discrimination and improve the career opportunities for female psychiatrists and mental health provision for female patients.

The ‘25 Women’ project highlights the stories of some of its members, fellows, affiliates and trainees who might be seen as unsung heroes, or who are relatively hidden from the usual professional means of recognition and award.

Sarah, who is based within C&I's Better Lives drug and alcohol service team in Seven Sisters Road, Grays Inn Road and King Henry's Walk, is severely dyslexic.

She said: “I am not your average high-flying school leaver who was always at the top of the class, but someone who really struggled at school and battled with professional training.

"I have severe dyslexia and have had to overcome barriers constantly along my educational pathway – throughout school, when gaining a place to study medicine, being successful in membership examinations and gaining entry onto the specialist register.

"Only through the support of others, my own self-belief, grit and determination have I managed to achieve success.”

She added: “I feel very proud to have been selected for this project and to have my career journey recognised in such a way.

"It is a great honour to be part of such an inspirational group of women psychiatrists and I hope that our stories help to promote psychiatry as a career and the role of women within the speciality.

"We all bring such different perspectives to our work and that creates a richness and depth which can only be of benefit to our clients."