‘Save our meadow’: Neighbours occupy wildflower meadow in Whittington Park

PUBLISHED: 13:24 28 May 2020

Protestors occupt wildflower meadow in Whittington Park. Picture: Reinaldo Melo/ reinaldomelophotography.com

Protestors occupt wildflower meadow in Whittington Park. Picture: Reinaldo Melo/ reinaldomelophotography.com

Reinaldo Melo

More than 500 campaigners have signed a petition urging the council to abandon plans to build on a wildflower meadow in Archway – warning it will cause “reckless loss of a natural habitat”.

Activists occupied the wildflower meadow in Whittington Park on Wednesday May 27, opposing plans to build a temporary portercabin for contractors constructing social homes on the nearby Wedmore Estate. Wedmore Street neighbours claim they’re not against new social homes but want to protect the natural environment and a much-valued green space. They also complain that, unlike Wedmore Estate tenants, they weren’t consulted.

Islington Council declined to comment on record but the Gazette understands the portercabin is to be built in the meadow due to its proximity to building works on the estate to minimise disruption to park-users.

Neha Kagal, 34, of Wedmore Street, told the Gazette: “You can have social housing and green space, it doesn’t have to be either or. The meadow is stunning: the poppies, the insects, the bees – it’s alive. It’s a living breathing space and there’s just no excuse to destroy it when there are other options available. You can’t take away green space in the middle of a pandemic. Most of us work at home and don’t have outdoor green space.”

The meadow is rotovated and re-seeded on a yearly basis and the Gazette understands the portercabin will be removed once works are completed. The meadow will then be re-seeded and the shrub bed along the park boundary will also be spruced up.

In the meantime, the council will pay for an alternative meadow to be seeded, and will work with park users to identify a location for this.

Green Party campaigner Natasha Cox said: “This is another example of lack of communication. Instead of engaging with residents to explain the reasons behind the decision, people have found out through the local grapevine without any context. The council should let people know in advance and involve residents in decisions like this. People are pretty reasonable but need to understand the council values the meadow and what has been taken into account in making the decision.”

Topic Tags:

