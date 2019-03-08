Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris Archant

A scaffolder has been suspended after he shoved a man at a Crouch Hill bus stop yesterday and made crude gestures as the W7 drove off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Griffin Scaffolding worker pushed the man in his chest at the Dickenson Road bus stop and told him to "come up the road", before a woman intervened and asked him to "stop it".

Video footage of the incident was shared on social media soon after, prompting Griffin Scaffolding to tweet: "We have logged this inhouse and the employee in the video is being suspended pending further investigation, anyone who witnessed this incident and has any further information please call 0207 607 1651. This behaviour will not be tolerated." It's unclear how the confrontation started.

You may also want to watch:

Kyriakos Sideris, who filmed the fracas, tweeted: "Beautiful scenes at W7, Dickenson Road bus stop where scaffolding company's employees blocked the stop to chat with commuters."

He today told the Gazette: "It seems unfortunate that the situation went out of control so fast and someone's job is at stake."

The incident has been reported to the Met Police.

Are you the man who was pushed? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk