‘Scandal’ as MoJ refuses to sell empty Pentonville flats to Islington Council for social homes

The flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has snubbed Islington Council’s attempts to lease 29 three- and four-bedroom flats near Pentonville Prison to accommodate homeless families, the Gazette can reveal.

Flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock Flats in Roman Way at the back of Pentonville Prison. Picture: Polly Hancock

After “decades” of painstaking discussion the MoJ has ruled out selling its Roman Way units, which have empty for 27 years, to the borough with more than 14,000 people on its council house waiting list.

The down-at-heel blocks were once prisons officers’ accommodation.

The borough’s housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward and the shadow foreign secretary and Islington South MP Emily Thornberry today posted a co-signed letter to the government’s prisons minister, Rory Stewart, requesting an urgent meeting.

The building pictured in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock The building pictured in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ms Thornberry said: “Islington is a borough with a high level of housing need. Far too many families are living in overcrowded or unsuitable accommodation.

“It is also a borough with very high housing costs, which make the private sector unaffordable, and drive many families into homelessness.

“In the midst of this severe housing crisis, it is unacceptable that flats which could provide emergency accommodation for homeless families should have been left empty for so many years.”

Cllr Ward told the Gazette: “Earlier this month, it appeared that we were finally about to make progress on this issue, and that the MoJ were about to agree terms to lease these properties to the council, to be used as much needed temporary accommodation for homeless families.

“But yesterday, we were informed by MoJ officials that they had been instructed to look instead at alternative uses for the site.

“This is a kick in the teeth for the local homeless families who would have benefited from this much needed housing being made available after lying empty for years.

“Islington Council stands ready to work with the MoJ to make sure that these homes are put back into use.

“A Ministry of Justice that does not understand housing justice is not worthy of the name.”

A senior town hall source added: “After a lot of delicate negotiations and years of campaigning on this and meeting with councillors and officers they have said they’re not going to do it.

“It’s mad, I’m absolutely furious about it. Livid.”

The MoJ has been paying double council tax on the buildings while they’ve been empty.

The Gazette understands talks between the council and MoJ broke down after “higher-ups” told officials to use the units for something that will generate more money.

In May 2017, Jean Wilson, a housing campaigner and then chair of Holloway’s Centre 404 charity, told the Gazette: “I can’t bear seeing all these empty flats when we have such a massive housing crisis in the borough. It’s absolutely scandalous. Some people in this borough are desperate.

“It’s criminal when Islington Council would occupy those flats tomorrow and put people up to ease this crisis. Something needs to be done.”

A borough-wide street council in November designed to give a “snapshot” of Islington’s rough sleeping population accounted for 43 people, up 51 per cent on the previous year. Campaigners says this sharp rise underlines the dire need for more council homes in the borough.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “We have received a proposal from Islington Borough Council and are considering a range of options to guarantee the best deal for the taxpayer.”