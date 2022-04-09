Car flipped and woman taken to hospital following collision in Holloway

Police were called to a road traffic incident in Islington yesterday - April 8 - Credit: Supplied

A shocking image shows a car flipped over on Seven Sisters Road in Holloway.

Police were called to the incident at around 11am yesterday - Friday April 8 - to reports of a road traffic collision and one car overturned on Seven Sisters Road, where it meets Axminister Road.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also at the scene.

Road closures were put in place and one woman was taken to hospital, with injuries that were "not life-threatening or life-changing", police say.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We sent an ambulance crew and a team leader to the scene.

“We treated one person at the scene and took them to hospital.”

No arrests have been made.



