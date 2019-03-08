Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A driver collided with a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A driver collided with a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road this morning.

Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene at about 8.30am, and the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury. His age and condition is not yet known. The driver stopped his car at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched an incident response officer, two medics in response cars and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

"We treated a man at the scene for a head injury and took him by road to a major trauma centre."

Seven Sisters Road heading northbound at the junction of Stroud Green Road was close this morning.

Transport for London added: "Traffic is slow moving [southbound] along Stroud Green Road with tailbacks from Holly Park and [northbound] along Blackstock Road with tailbacks from Elwood Street."

Bus routes 29, 253, 254 and 259 are being diverted both directions via Blackstock Road, Brownswood Road and Stamford Hill.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk