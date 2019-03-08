Finsbury Park GBH attack: Police appeal after Rock Street arrest in connection to Seven Sisters assault

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was severely injured in Finsbury Park last night.

Officers were called at 7.50pm to reports of an altercation in Seven Sisters Road.

They found a man, in his 20s, suffering from a “suspected broken arm” near the scene of the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “One man, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and taken into custody where he remains.”

The arrest was made in neighbouring Rock Street.

Anyone with footage of the incident to call 101 and quote 7370.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk