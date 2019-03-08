Search

Finsbury Park GBH attack: Police appeal after Rock Street arrest in connection to Seven Sisters assault

PUBLISHED: 16:40 02 May 2019

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man was severely injured in Finsbury Park last night.

Officers were called at 7.50pm to reports of an altercation in Seven Sisters Road.

They found a man, in his 20s, suffering from a “suspected broken arm” near the scene of the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “One man, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and taken into custody where he remains.”

The arrest was made in neighbouring Rock Street.

Anyone with footage of the incident to call 101 and quote 7370.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

