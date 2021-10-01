Published: 10:55 AM October 1, 2021

An array of dishes from Ruby Murray in Lever Street, Finsbury - Credit: Ruby Murray

Are you looking for the best curries around Islington?

We asked our readers to share their favourite spots in the borough to grab tandoori dishes, biryanis, samosas and naans.

Here is a selection of north London's finest Indian restaurants and takeaways.

A lamb biryani at Ruby Murray in Islington - Credit: Ruby Murray

Delhi Grill



Delhi Grill is a small Punjabi "dhaba", or informal canteen, where people from all walks of life can sit together to enjoy spicy, delicious street food.

A bold blue façade leads through to an interior kitted out with Bollywood posters.

The choices vary regularly, and most dishes are marinated overnight or slow cooked.

They also have vegan options.

21 Chapel Market, Islington, N1 9EZ



A Gajar Halwa Kulfi Sundae at Ruby Murray in Islington - Credit: Ruby Murray

Ruby Murray



Ruby Murray brings "no-nonsense", hearty delicious Indian food using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes.

Chefs take pride in delivering the flavours and recipes really enjoyed in Asian homes.

The owner moved to London from the ‘Curry Capital of the UK’, or Bradford, a decade ago to take over Ruby Murray, which was a traditional Bangladeshi curry house at the time.

He has transformed it into a place to share his passion for great Indian food, inspired by his mother who loved to cook the family delicious home-cooked traditional meals.

1 Lever Street, Finsbury, EC1V 3QU





Zaffrani

Zaffrani serves up Indian classics and regional dishes with southeast Asian influences in simple modern restaurant, just off Upper Street.

Founded in 2006, the family-run restaurant brings flavours from multiple regions of India to Islington.

They take pride on providing wholesome dishes with quality ingredients with a professional service in a relaxed atmosphere.



47 Cross St, London N1 2BB





Taste of India

Taste of India is a simply-styled Indian restaurant with an extensive menu of traditional dishes furnished in contemporary decor.

They serve a wide range of delicious Indian food and offer online ordering.

Popular choices include the madras, korma, tikka and tarka daal.

160 Essex Rd, Islington, N1 8LY

Raj of Islington

Raj of Islington is the second incarnation of founder Salim Sheikh's Indian restaurant concept Raj, which started out in Kensington.

The 82-cover sister restaurant has the same ethos to serve up home-cooked authentic Indian food from different regions across the continent.

Signature dishes include The Railway Lamb Curry, once served on the long train journey from Bombay to Calcutta, and Murg Salli Zardaloo, from the Gujarat region, which are both made based on 100-year-old recipes.

Sheikh, who has a background in fine dining, founded Raj in 2016.



359 Holloway Road, Islington, N7 0RN

Sitara

Sitara is a relaxed Indian restaurant and takeaway offering a familiar menu to the accompaniment of live jazz music.

Popular dishes include the Keema Paratha and Vindaloo.



784 Holloway Road, London, N193JH.



Cinnamon Tree

Located in Exmouth Market, Cinnamon Tree was opened in 2010 by a team who has been in the curry trade for 35 years.



Each member of the Cinnamon Tree has their own speciality, whether it's a head chef, tandoori chef or a master of customer service in front of house.

They say they "use a light hand" with the herbs and spices to enhance the flavours of our food and not overpower them.

14 Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell, EC1R 4QE