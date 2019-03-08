Sewage spewing toilets, exploding radiators, stab vests and fire safety discussed at Spa Green Estate AGM 2019

Spa Green Estate AGM 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Two years after Islington Council accepted the Spa Green Estate needs essential fire safety work, neighbours must endure a further delay due to faulty pipes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spa Green Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Spa Green Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

They want to know why piping fitted 10 years ago, which should last from 25 to 50 years, has been leaking and possibly causing "radiators to explode" due to high water pressure. It's also feared this could be behind an incident in 2016 when Beverley Clark-Ward found "bath loads of sewage spewing at speed from the toilet bowl" in her flat, leaving every room "swimming in human waste".

These were issues discussed at the estate's tenants and management organisation (TMO) annual general meeting last night.

TMO manager Thomas Cooper also called for more support from Clerkenwell Ward police officers, saying "resource starved" forces are the "weakest, arguably broken link in the chain".

He added: "As you know, over months I and other residents have been complaining about the gang who assemble and come onto the estate."

Spa Green Estate AGM 2019. From left: Vice chair Rachel Watson, estate manager Thomas Cooper and Islington Council’s technical services manager Garrett McEntree. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Spa Green Estate AGM 2019. From left: Vice chair Rachel Watson, estate manager Thomas Cooper and Islington Council’s technical services manager Garrett McEntree. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thomas said he's a "single office worker, typically with an open door, without a stab vest" who doesn't feel he gets the support he needs from officers when he regularly reports crime in the estate.

But the TMOs stand in chair Rachel Watson also praised cops and the council for tackling issues of open crack and heroin use in Spa Green Gardens, calling it "one of the big success stories from the year".

Long-standing TMO secretary Pam Mullen said: "We have had so many leaks since the first bank holiday of this year. I have had four leaks in my flat and I'm on the first floor. They have come from the flats above. We have had so many conversations, tried to get people out."

You may also want to watch:

A neighbours named Jodie added: "The whole of my cupboard was pouring with water, which obviously was going into Pam's."

Thomas said on one occasion a leak was running from the seventh floor to the ground floor and contractors "took 13 days to turn up" for a plumbing job that took an hour.

Islington Council's technical services manager Garrett McEntree said: "In relation to response times it's fair to say we are having a challenge with the new provider, it's not just on this estate it's other estates as well. MPS, a subsidy of Mears have taken over. Since they have taken over the contract we have been having difficulties with them. They have fairly significant resource shortages and one of the biggest areas is they can't find engineers to do the work. It's not the case of we have appointed Mears, they have taken over the contract. I'm expecting that by the end of November things will begin to improve."

Mears already has a separate contract providing repairs and maintenance work for Islington Council.

Spa Green Estate AGM 2019. Islington Council’s technical services manager Garrett McEntree. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Spa Green Estate AGM 2019. Islington Council’s technical services manager Garrett McEntree. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Mr McEntree said Islington can "terminate" the contract if results don't improve but this is an expensive and lengthy process.

With regards to the piping, Mr McEntree said materials from the same manufacturer are installed at other estates in the borough that haven't had issues, hence the investigation. He suggested neighbours service charges could cover potential replacement works, but Ms Watson said: "If work is done and it's defective it's not down to the tenants to pay, that's absolutely clear in our minds."

Mark Kapszewicz, of Potter Raper Partnership, the independent fire auditors commissioned by the council, said works to add firestopping has just begun in a handful of "pilot flats". But the council will likely wait to find out what's wrong with the piping before it adds fire protection to every flat, so it doesn't have the job twice. Neighbours are overwhelmingly supportive of this course of action.

The investigation is expected to conclude in January.

Mark Kapszewicz, of Potter Raper Partnership, the independent fire auditors commissioned by the council at the 2019 Spa Green AGM. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Mark Kapszewicz, of Potter Raper Partnership, the independent fire auditors commissioned by the council at the 2019 Spa Green AGM. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Firestopping would reinstate the buildings compartmentalisation, helping a fire to be contained within the flat it starts in rather than spreading to others. A neighbours asked who would pay for the firestopping. Mr McEntree said: "It's not my decision but I did say unofficially I don't think the costs are going to be passed on [to residents]."