Published: 9:53 AM April 12, 2021

Non-essential shops and outside hospitality reopen in Islington today (April 12) as part of the government's coronavirus lockdown easing roadmap.

Along with "non-essential" retail outlets, hairdressers, barbers, beauty and nail salons will also be able to welcome customers once again on Monday.

And pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers outside where possible.

