Shops, pubs and hairdressers reopen across Islington today

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:53 AM April 12, 2021   
Annie Moss of Annie's Vintage Costume and Textiles, Camden Passage, Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

Annie Moss of Annie's Vintage Costume and Textiles, Camden Passage, Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

Non-essential shops and outside hospitality reopen in Islington today (April 12) as part of the government's coronavirus lockdown easing roadmap.

Along with "non-essential" retail outlets, hairdressers, barbers, beauty and nail salons will also be able to welcome customers once again on Monday.

And pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers outside where possible. 

Are you planning to visit the shops as they reopen?

Have you booked a much-needed haircut?

You may also want to watch:

Or a table in a pub beer garden? 

Please share your experiences, pictures and video with us by emailing emma.bartholomew@archant.co.uk.

Or if you’re a business reopening send us your details so we can help drum up support for you through our Shop Local campaign and encourage people to support you.

Coronavirus
Islington News

