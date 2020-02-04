Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children's sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council Archant

A Seven Sisters Road store could face having its licence revoked for selling "crack pipes" and stocking poppers and drugs paraphernalia next to the children's sweets section.

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Singhsbury's owner Tanjeet Gulati will appear in front of the licensing sub committee for a review on Thursday, when he will face accusations of selling illicit highs-strength Polish beer and glass pipes that could be used for smoking crack.

A spokesman for Mr Gulati told the Gazette his client does not promote class A drugs.

Pictures in the licensing papers appear to show the store stocking class B drugs paraphernalia, such as "space cake cookies", Rizla and "cannabis lollypops". According to the council report, Mr Gulati is alleged to have provided unlicensed beauty treatments in the back of the store.

Islington Council licensing manager Terri Lane wrote: "This area of Holloway Road and Seven Sisters Road has significant issues with drug taking and alcohol consumption, therefore it is unacceptable that a licenced premises should stock any products promoting illegal drugs."

Singhsburys Superstores in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: André Langlois Singhsburys Superstores in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: André Langlois

She wrote that the licence holder failed "to bring his premise into line", saying: "Therefore, the licencing authority has no alternative but to recommend the premise licence is revoked."

A Licensing Police officer who inspected the shop in March wrote to Mr Gulati outlining concerns.

The officer listed objections: "The amyl nitrate/poppers bottles displayed as room odorizers next to children's sweets and chewing gums on the till counter including such unusual air freshener brands such as 'Throb Hard', 'Squirt', 'Hard Core' and 'Dogs Bollocks'; the multiple models of Cannabis grinders - including models based on women's breasts displayed on the counter top next to till [and] the glass cabinet next to the crisps and Pringles display containing hookahs and cannabis pipes and bong."

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

The officer also objected to "various models of functional glass self assembly crack and drug pipes in boxes on display".

Representing Mr Gulati, Surendra Panchal, of Personal Licence Courses UK Ltd, said: "He is a great trader and he is always trading well and cooperating with the responsible authorities. He is very well known within the community and is very helpful to the community."

He said paraphernalia has been moved so it's "no longer near the sweets", adding: "The pipes you're talking about are used for so many other things, so he is not promoting class As, he is not a drug dealer and he is very much aware of what the regulations are regarding drugs.

"There is nothing illegal that he sells."