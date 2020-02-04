Search

Advanced search

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children's sweets

PUBLISHED: 08:24 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 04 February 2020

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

A Seven Sisters Road store could face having its licence revoked for selling "crack pipes" and stocking poppers and drugs paraphernalia next to the children's sweets section.

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington CouncilSinghsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Singhsbury's owner Tanjeet Gulati will appear in front of the licensing sub committee for a review on Thursday, when he will face accusations of selling illicit highs-strength Polish beer and glass pipes that could be used for smoking crack.

A spokesman for Mr Gulati told the Gazette his client does not promote class A drugs.

Pictures in the licensing papers appear to show the store stocking class B drugs paraphernalia, such as "space cake cookies", Rizla and "cannabis lollypops". According to the council report, Mr Gulati is alleged to have provided unlicensed beauty treatments in the back of the store.

Islington Council licensing manager Terri Lane wrote: "This area of Holloway Road and Seven Sisters Road has significant issues with drug taking and alcohol consumption, therefore it is unacceptable that a licenced premises should stock any products promoting illegal drugs."

Singhsburys Superstores in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: André LangloisSinghsburys Superstores in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: André Langlois

You may also want to watch:

She wrote that the licence holder failed "to bring his premise into line", saying: "Therefore, the licencing authority has no alternative but to recommend the premise licence is revoked."

A Licensing Police officer who inspected the shop in March wrote to Mr Gulati outlining concerns.

The officer listed objections: "The amyl nitrate/poppers bottles displayed as room odorizers next to children's sweets and chewing gums on the till counter including such unusual air freshener brands such as 'Throb Hard', 'Squirt', 'Hard Core' and 'Dogs Bollocks'; the multiple models of Cannabis grinders - including models based on women's breasts displayed on the counter top next to till [and] the glass cabinet next to the crisps and Pringles display containing hookahs and cannabis pipes and bong."

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington CouncilSinghsburys. Picture: Islington Council

The officer also objected to "various models of functional glass self assembly crack and drug pipes in boxes on display".

Representing Mr Gulati, Surendra Panchal, of Personal Licence Courses UK Ltd, said: "He is a great trader and he is always trading well and cooperating with the responsible authorities. He is very well known within the community and is very helpful to the community."

He said paraphernalia has been moved so it's "no longer near the sweets", adding: "The pipes you're talking about are used for so many other things, so he is not promoting class As, he is not a drug dealer and he is very much aware of what the regulations are regarding drugs.

"There is nothing illegal that he sells."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were ‘isolated incidents’ with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were ‘isolated incidents’ with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta unhappy with sloppy Arsenal in goalless draw with Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police
Drive 24